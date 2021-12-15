Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.38

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 21715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

BIRD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Research analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

