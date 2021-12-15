indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.38. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 16,936 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,954,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,634,743 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,177. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

