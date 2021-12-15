Coty Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 201.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 576,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

