Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

