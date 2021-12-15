Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for IGM Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of IGMS opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $921.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

