Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.53.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.