3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.