Chardan Capital Boosts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 162.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after buying an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

