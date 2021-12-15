Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by Barclays from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

BLDR opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

