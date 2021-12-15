Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 176,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 299,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,061,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

