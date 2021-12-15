Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,031,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 925,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $126,775,000 after buying an additional 162,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

