General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

