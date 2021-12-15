iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

