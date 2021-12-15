Telemus Capital LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 53.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

