Telemus Capital LLC Has $532,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $583.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,105,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

