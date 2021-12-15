Telemus Capital LLC Invests $736,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

