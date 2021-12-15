Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $129.63

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.