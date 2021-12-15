Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $129.63

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.63.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
DaVita stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
