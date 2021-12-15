SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.05 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

SGH stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.01. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 150.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SMART Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

