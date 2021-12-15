Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.62

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 26408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

