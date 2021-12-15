Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%.

MLVF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

