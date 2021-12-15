Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2021 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/30/2021 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

11/30/2021 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

11/24/2021 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

11/12/2021 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

