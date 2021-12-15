Penta 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,322.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $217,149.84 and $10,322.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00200192 BTC.

About Penta

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

