Apron Network Trading Down 43.3% This Week (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $630,242.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00200192 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

