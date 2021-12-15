DigitalBits 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $312.64 million and $2.12 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.00268096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000181 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

