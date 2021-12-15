Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in November

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the November 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

