Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, an increase of 495.7% from the November 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CYTO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

