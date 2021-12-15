BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,655,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. BrewBilt Brewing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.32.
About BrewBilt Brewing
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.