BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,655,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. BrewBilt Brewing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

