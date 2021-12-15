Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPARU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.