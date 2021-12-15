The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

Shares of PNC opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.98. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.07 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $283,696,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

