Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $26.28 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 237,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.