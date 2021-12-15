BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.