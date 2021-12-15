Carret Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

BHVN opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,265 shares of company stock worth $10,758,041. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

