Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,158,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,028,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,975,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.