Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 99,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,125,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12,193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.