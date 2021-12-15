Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 5.9%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

NUVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $77,302,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,140,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

