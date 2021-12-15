Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 6,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radware by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

