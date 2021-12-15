Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 1,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 721,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $713,624 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.