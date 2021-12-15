VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 558,719 shares.The stock last traded at $235.72 and had previously closed at $244.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,311 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 606,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,370,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 69,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,760,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.