Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $9.14

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CRK opened at $8.26 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $16,043,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

