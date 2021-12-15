Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price at $74.50

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
DPSGY stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
