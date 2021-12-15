Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price at $74.50

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

DPSGY stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

