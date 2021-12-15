Mercer International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.73. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.