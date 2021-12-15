SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.51.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

