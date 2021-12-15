Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 484 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

