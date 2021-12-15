Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

