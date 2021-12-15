Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

