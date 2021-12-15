Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Up 435.3% in November

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 435.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
SSBI stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
