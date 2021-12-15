Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Up 435.3% in November

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 435.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SSBI stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

