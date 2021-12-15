Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 439.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 169,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 144,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

