Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,137,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 204,934 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 914,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 54.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 332,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 667.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 797,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

