Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.91. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

