Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

